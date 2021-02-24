Diamond dreams were crushed last season as just a handful of games were played due to COVID-19. Over the past 10 months, players, coaches, and fans have stewed on what could have been. Well, the wait is over so Let's Play Ball!
Here are the 2021 VYPE Houston Preseason Public School Baseball Rankings!
1) Tomball Cougars
2) Katy Tigers
3) Bridgeland Bears
4) Barbers Hill Eagles
5) Katy Tompkins Falcons
6) Clear Springs Chargers
7) The Woodlands Highlanders
8) Friendswood Mustangs
9) Ridge Point Panthers
10) Memorial Mustangs
11) Cypress Ranch Mustangs
12) Pearland Dawson Eagles
13) Stratford Spartans
14) Dickinson Gators
15) Cy-Fair Bobcats
16) Kingwood Mustangs
17) Klein Collins Tigers
18) Cinco Ranch Cougars
19) Magnolia West Mustangs
20) Deer Park Deer
Others to Watch: Fort Bend Travis, Lake Creek, Bellaire, Foster, Aldine, Crosby, Cypress Woods, Klein Cain, Baytown Sterling, Kingwood Park