Diamond dreams were crushed last season as just a handful of games were played due to COVID-19. Over the past 10 months, players, coaches, and fans have stewed on what could have been. Well, the wait is over so Let's Play Ball!

Here are the 2021 VYPE Houston Preseason Public School Baseball Rankings!

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL MAGAZINE

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PHOTOS

Ad

1) Tomball Cougars

2) Katy Tigers

3) Bridgeland Bears

4) Barbers Hill Eagles

5) Katy Tompkins Falcons

6) Clear Springs Chargers

7) The Woodlands Highlanders

8) Friendswood Mustangs

9) Ridge Point Panthers

10) Memorial Mustangs

11) Cypress Ranch Mustangs

12) Pearland Dawson Eagles

13) Stratford Spartans

14) Dickinson Gators

15) Cy-Fair Bobcats

16) Kingwood Mustangs

17) Klein Collins Tigers

18) Cinco Ranch Cougars

19) Magnolia West Mustangs

20) Deer Park Deer



Others to Watch: Fort Bend Travis, Lake Creek, Bellaire, Foster, Aldine, Crosby, Cypress Woods, Klein Cain, Baytown Sterling, Kingwood Park

