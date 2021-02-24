TITLE TIME: Concordia Lutheran Enters Championship Season (Photo Gallery)

It's a big week for 'Sader Nation at Concordia Lutheran, who has a full slate of playoff games over the next two weeks.

After knocking off St. John XXIII 3-2 in the first round, the boys' soccer team faces Central Catholic (3-1) in Area on Wednesday.

On the girls' side, Concordia (4-3) earned a bye in the first round and faces San Antonio Christian School (3-2) Wednesday in San Antonio.

The Crusader boys' basketball team is rolling of late. One of H-Town's area powers, Concordia is undefeated in district play as the TAPPS postseason begins this weekend.

The trio of seniors RJ Keene and Griffin Datcher and junior Trey Miller are combining for just over 50 points per game. Miller runs point, while Keene is a lethal shooter who can get to the rim. Datcher is great in transition.

The girls' basketball team was decimated by injury this season, but the silver lining is that leading scorer Maddie Mueller will be back in the huddle next season. Coach Matt Neidigk's squad will be back in the conversation next season.

As the baseball and softball seasons commence, Concordia Lutheran should be solid in both.



The baseball team is a VYPE Preseason Top 10 squad and will be challenged by St. Thomas and St. Pius X for the district crown. The Concordia Lutheran Crusaders are dealing with the loss of coach Rick Lynch, who directed the 'Saders to a district title the past nine seasons and a state title in 2015. He started as an assistant at Bellaire, then was the head coach at Westfield before building the Tomball Cougars. During his career, he was named the ABCA National Coach of the Year and earned the UIL Excellence Award along the way. He will be missed. With heavy hearts, Concordia Lutheran will move forward.

The Crusaders have a pair of big-league stars who both pitch and are corner infielders. Juniors Sean Fitzpatrick (Arkansas) and Jax Traeger (TCU) are bona fide high school difference-makers. Jaxon Daigre (Blinn) is one of the leaders inside the dugout with his hustle and team-first attitude.