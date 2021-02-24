PREVIEW: Red Oak vs Highland Park girls basketball

The stage is set for the UIL 5A Quarterfinals matchup between a dominating Highland Park and a tenacious Red Oak. The two teams have fought all season and look ahead to what will likely be an extremely physical and defensive match-up.





RED OAK

After finishing second in their district with a 23-5 overall record (11-1 in district), the Red Oak Lady Hawks are headed to the UIL 5A state quarterfinals.

The Lady Hawks defeated the Crandall Lady Pirates on February 12, 2021 with a 57-41 victory in the bi-district round before defeating Mt. Pleasant 87-49 in the area round.

With a four-game win streak, Red Oak has been consistent in their strength on the court all season. Outscoring their opponents by 602 points so far this season, fans can expect to see the Lady Hawks take the court ready to put up a fight in order to advance further into the playoffs.

HIGHLAND PARK

With a 1st place finish in their district and an undefeated district record (14-0), the Highland Park Lady Scots are more poised than ever to face off in the quarterfinals. The Lady Scots have posted a 21-6 overall record- their six losses coming in non-district play against strong opponents like Rockwall-Heath, Bishop Lynch, Mansfield Legacy, and more.

The Lady Scots, on an 11-game win streak, have outscored their opponents by over 494 points this season. Highland Park defeated Joshua in the bi-district round by a score of 47-33 before defeating Lufkin in the area round by a score of 51-29.

Highland Park has continued to be dominant all season showing strength both offensively and defensively. Fans can expect to see a physical game as Highland Park looks to advance to the semifinals.

The two teams are scheduled to tip-off on Wednesday, February 24 at 6:30 pm in South Oak Cliff.