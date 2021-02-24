History Makers! Timber Creek Girls Basketball harnesses first area win

The Keller Timber Creek Lady Falcons basketball team made history on Tuesday evening with a physical 54-48 playoff win over Frenship in the area round of the UIL 6A state basketball championship tournament. The team battled and came out victorious with the program's first-ever area championship.

With a third-place finish in their district, the Lady Falcons have continuously fought in order to show that they belong playing some of the best teams in their class and some of the best teams in the state. Timber Creek defeated Bell 43-38 in a close bi-district game before advancing to play a tough Frenship squad.

Timber Creek has posted a 71% win percentage with a 17-7 overall record (9-3 in district) so far on the season. The Lady Falcons have outscored their opponents by 259 points this season and will face a strong Southlake Carroll team in the quarterfinal match-up on Thursday, February 25 at Northwest High School in Justin. Tip-off is set for 7 pm.