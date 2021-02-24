DFW Girls Hoops: Regional Quarters

It's been a topsy-turvy last couple of weeks for basketball across the state with the crazy winter weather that completely shut down everything.

With that, basketball - both boys and girls - was held up for the most part with some games able to play. But to that end, there is quite a snafu of scheduling alignment.

Some of the girls brackets are already into the Regional Finals. Some of them just got down with the Area Round. Things will normalize, but things are definitely out of whack.

Here is the girls playoffs at a glance for DFW-area teams, which are all in the regional quarterfinals.

6A

Region I

W4 Keller vs. W3 North Crowley

W8 South Grand Prairie vs. R6 Plano - 2/24 @ 7 p.m.

T4 Keller Timber Creek vs. R4 Southlake Carroll

W6 Plano East vs. R8 Arlington Martin - 2/24 @ 7 p.m.

Region II

R9 Garland Sachse vs. W11 DeSoto

R11 Duncanville vs. T11 Cedar Hill

5A

Region I

W8 Mansfield Legacy vs. R6 Grapevine - 2/24 @ 6:30 p.m.

W6 Lake Dallas vs. W5 Wichita Falls Rider - 2/24 @ 6:30 p.m.

Region II

R9 Frisco Memorial vs. T9 Frisco Liberty - 2/24 @ 6:30 p.m.

R13 North Forney vs. T13 Royse City - 2/24 @ 7 p.m.

W10 Wylie East vs. W9 Frisco Lone Star - 2/24 @ 6:30 p.m.

W14 Red Oak vs. W13 Highland Park - 2/24 @ 6:30 p.m.

4A

Region I

F7 Krum vs. R6 Glen Rose - 2/25 @ 7 p.m.

R7 Bridgeport vs. T7 Argyle - 2/24 @ 6 p.m.

Region II

R9 Melissa vs. W11 Midlothian Heritage - 2/25 @ 7 p.m.

W10 Kennedale vs. R12 Dallas Pinkston - 2/24 @ 7 p.m.

W14 Brownsboro vs. W13 Sunnyvale - 2/25 @ 6 p.m.

3A

Region II

W10 Ponder vs. R12 Rains - 2/25 @ 6:30 p.m.

1A

Region III

W24 Saltillo vs. W22 Slidell - 2/24 @ 6 p.m.

