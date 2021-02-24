DFW Boys Hoops: Area Round

Just like the girls playoff schedule, the boys schedule is a bit out of sync across the state thanks to the winter storm that blew through last week.

In some areas of the state, teams have already advanced to the third round while most of the state is waiting to play the Area Round, including some Metroplex teams that were just able to play their Bi-District games earlier this week.

The Area Round is about to get underway, and here are the matchups featuring DFW teams.

6A

Region I

W4 Byron Nelson vs. T2 Abilene

W3 North Crowley vs. R2 Odessa Permian

W8 South Grand Prairie vs. R5 Denton Braswell - 2/24 @ 6:30 p.m.

W7 Richardson vs. R6 Flower Mound Marcus

W2 Wolfforth Frenship vs. T4 Northwest Easton

W1 El Paso Americas vs. T3 Euless Trinity

W6 Coppell vs. R7 Richardson Lake Highlands

W5 McKinney vs. T7 Dallas Jesuit

Region II

W12 Killeen Ellison vs. R9 Garland Naaman Forest - 2/25 @ 7 p.m.

W11 Waxahachie vs. R10 Rockwall

F9 Garland Sachse vs. R11 Duncanville

W9 Garland vs. T11 Mansfield

5A

Region I

W8 Mansfield Timberview vs. T6 Birdville - 2/24 @ 6 p.m.

W7 Fort Worth Wyatt vs. R6 Denton Ryan - 2/25 @ 6:30 p.m.

W6 Richland vs. T8 Mansfield Legacy - 2/24 @ 6 p.m.

F6 Grapevine vs. R8 Mansfield Summit - 2/24 @ 7 p.m.

Region II

W12 Lancaster vs. R9 Frisco Heritage - 2/24 @ 7 p.m.

W11 Carrollton Smtih vs. R10 McKinney North - 2/24 @ 7 p.m.

W16 Huntsville vs. R13 North Forney

W10 Lucas Lovejoy vs. T12 Dallas South Oak Cliff - 2/24 @ 6:30 p.m.

W9 Frisco Wakeland vs. R12 Dallas Kimball - 2/24 @ 6:30 p.m.

W14 Midlothian vs. R15 Sulphur Springs

W13 Highland Park vs. T15 Longview

4A

Region I

W8 Fort Worth Young Men's Leadership Academy vs. R5 Burkburnett - 2/25 @ 7:30 p.m.

W7 Argyle vs. R6 Lampasas - 2/25

W6 Glen Rose vs. R7 Decatur - 2/24 @ 6 p.m.

W5 Wichita Falls Hirschi vs. R8 Fort Worth Dunbar - 2/24 @ 7:30 p.m.

Region II

W12 Dallas Carter vs. R9 Anna - 2/24 @ 7 p.m.

F12 Dallas Pinkston 71, R10 Carrollton Ranchview 56

W10 Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy vs. T12 Dallas Hutchins - 2/24 @ 7 p.m.

W9 Van Alstyne vs. R12 Dallas Lincoln - 2/24 @ 7 p.m.

3A

Region I

W8 Brock 47, T6 Tuscola Jim Ned 29

1A

Region III

W22 Slidell vs. R23 Dodd City - 2/25 @ 7:30 p.m.

