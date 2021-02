HOUSTON - The first hurdle has been cleared.



Second Baptist School women's soccer coach Geoff Brooks stood in front of his team after a 6-1 victory on Monday against TMI-Episcopal and said those very words.

Now, for their ultimate goal, there are four more hurdles to overcome to ultimately win a state championship. The next step will be facing St. Michael's in Austin on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Area Round.

VYPE was on hand for the Eagles' playoff victory, check out the highlights below!