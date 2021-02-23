John Cooper Girls Basketball captures SPC South Zone Championship

The John Cooper School girls basketball team went 7-1 in conference play to capture the Southwest Preparatory Conference (SPC) South Zone Championship, the best finish in school history. This season, the SPC restricted travel due to the pandemic, limiting competitions to South and North zones.

"I was so proud of the way the girls bounced back from an earlier loss to Houston Christian. I know it was important to our team to finish out the season winning our final two games," said BJ Feuerhelm, Head Coach for the Dragon girls basketball program said. "In accomplishing this goal, we set a new conference record for any Cooper girls basketball team."



The team finished out the 15-2 season with many firsts, most notable was a triumphant 54-38 road victory over SPC-rival, Kinkaid, a first for the program; the only home victory was in the 2007-2008 season.



"The varsity girls basketball team should be incredibly proud of their accomplishment," said John Hoye, Director of Athletics for The John Cooper School. "Not only did they complete a very successful season, they did so with the increased challenges of rescheduling games and playing shorthanded due to COVID."



"I am so very proud of our 2020-2021 roster and the fight they showed all season," Feuerhelm said. "They were warriors and have earned the right to forever be known for this accomplishment."