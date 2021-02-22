VYPE U Playoff Pics: Cy Creek sneaks past Lamar

The Lamar Texans put up a tough fight against the Cy Creek Cougars. Although the Texans were down by 12 points, 36-24, at halftime, they came back ready to fight at the start of the third quarter. They ended the second half of the game tied at 53, forcing overtime.

When there were 31.2 seconds left in the first OT Lamar was up by one point, 58-57. Lamar then made two baskets at the free-throw line, putting them up 60-57. With just 2.9 seconds left in the game, a Cy Creek player made a fast break and knocked down a three to force a second overtime. Lamar fought hard during the 2nd OT but, it just wasn't enough as Cy Creek won 67-63. Check out the pictures below!

Jefferson Morris (#23) looking for open Texas as Cougar D. Richards (#2) on defense.

Jefferson Morris (#23) knocks down three!

J. Wysinger (#5) shoots for two.

C. Smith (#3) pulls up and shoots for two.

T. Ashford (#12) lays it up for two.

C. Smith (#3) shoots for two as T. Ashford (#12) attempts to block his shot.

Jackson Morris (#2)

D. Richards (#2) on offense.

L. Burton (#13) looks for open Texan to pass to.

Jackson Morris (#2) sets up the play.

Texan L. Burton (#13) among Cougars J. Wysinger (#5) and H. Harris (#21) box out.

Texan Jefferson Morris (#21) among Cougars D. Richards (#2) and J. Wysinger (#5) box out.

Jackson Morris (#2) makes a fast break.

Jackson Morris (#2)

L. Burton (#13) at the free throw line.

J. Wysinger (#5) shoots for two as Texans attempt to block.

D. Richards (#2) and T. Ashford (#12)

J. Wysinger (#5) shoots for two.

D. Richards (#2) attempts to set up pick against Texans.

Jackson Morris (#2)

Cougars celebrating!