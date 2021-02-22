Legacy Super Sophomore Savannah Catalon receives 1,000 point ball

Mansfield Legacy super sophomore, Savannah Catalon, joined an elite club in early February after scoring her 1,000th career point in only two years. The team's Twitter account shared about the accomplishment on February 4, 2021:

‼️‼️1,000 POINT CLUB ALERT‼️‼️. Congratulations to sophomore @savannahcatalon on her 1,000 point and not done yet! pic.twitter.com/4e7rUKb5PB — Legacy Girls BBall (@BroncogirlsBB) February 4, 2021

After the Lady Broncos scored a huge 64-34 playoff victory over Granbury on Saturday, Legacy head coach Michelle Morris presented Catalon with a 1,000 point basketball.

Catalon has helped lead the Lady Broncos to an undefeated district first-place finish this season. The Broncos have a 27-1 overall record- their only loss coming in non-district play against a tough Mansfield team.

Catalon is not done yet as she and the Lady Broncos set to face off against Grapevine (22-5) on Wednesday at Arlington ISD Center for Athletics in the UIL Class 5A Region 1 Quarterfinals.