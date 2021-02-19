DFW athletes embrace 2021 winter storm

Texas high school athletes have had to prove their resiliency two seasons in a row. As fans know, the 2019-2020 Spring season was called off due to a global pandemic. Almost a year later, Texas quite literally froze causing another, shorter, pause in play.

As the 2021 winter storm raged on, the 2020-2021 Spring season was put on a week-long pause. This forced many Texan high school athletes to find alternate ways of working out as well as having fun. A few Dallas-Fort Worth area schools shared photos on social media highlighting their fields, equipment, and schools covered in powdery white.

Prosper High School quarterback, Harrison Rosar, shared a photo with a countdown to the next football season:

Cleburne Football shared a photo of their helmets in the snow on their Twitter account:

This weather is snow joke! 🥶 pic.twitter.com/nz4uw5Vh41 — Cleburne Football (@CleburneFB_) February 17, 2021

Flower Mound Marcus Baseball shared photos of their field with the words "Play ball!":

Highland Park Baseball also seized the opportunity to share their ballpark covered in snow:

Miss our players players and fans this past week. Remember, better a week than a season! Can’t wait to get after it on Saturday! #playlike2020 #shakenrake2021@MrCoachLeidner @BurtJr6 @CoachHoney11 pic.twitter.com/2WSeHT8iHi — HP Scots Baseball (@HPScotsBaseball) February 18, 2021

Aside from inanimate objects covered in snow, teams also took to social media to share how some of their student athletes decided to take advantage of the weather conditions to "further their skill sets".

McKinney Christian shared photos of four of their athletes playing hockey:

Cold, snow & power outages allowed some MCA athletes to further their skill set-we present your newly created MCA Men's hockey team: Freshmen Jax Marshall & Austin George comeback to defeat 8th graders Preston Reeves & Ty Pfutzenreuter 3-2 in a best of 5 series. Shirts vs Skins! pic.twitter.com/qpug4IXitO — McKinney Christian (@MCAstampede) February 18, 2021

Southlake Carroll Baseball shared photos of athletes sledding, using snowballs on their tees, and baseballs on their snowmen:

Dragon Baseball mixing in some snowballs with baseballs this week. Stay warm and be safe Dragons! pic.twitter.com/8otSshIc7M — Carroll Dragon Baseball (@DragonBaseball) February 15, 2021

Some teams even took to having a little bit of fun on social media in place of games that got canceled. Midlothian Heritage Softball challenged Red Oak to a virtual snowball fight in place of their season opener:

Red Oak, since we can’t play our season opener today, we challenge you to a snowball fight. pic.twitter.com/ZYSSB3fKON — HHS Jag Softball (@HHSJagSoftball) February 16, 2021

However you spent the week, everyone at VYPE Media hopes you are all well, warm, and safe!

