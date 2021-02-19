Copy of HJ's Jackson's game as great as her personality; commits to Duke

Ashlon Jackson is the total package.

At 6-foot, the combo-guard can rebound, push the tempo, shoot the three, and sees the entire court to distribute. She's a student of the game and in the classroom. Jackson has a smile and personality as big as her game.

She's a mismatch at the high school level playing for state-power Hardin Jefferson, where she hopes to lead the Hawks to a UIL State Title.

In January, the Top 25 National Recruit as ranked by ESPN, committed to Duke. From the little town of Sour Lake, Texas to the epicenter of basketball.

"Honestly, I love the coaching staff," she said.

What's not to love as coach Kara Larson has taken over the Duke program after working as an assistant for the Boston Celtics, winning a WNBA Title, and being in three Final Fours at the University of Tennessee.

"You can't go wrong with Duke, right?" Jackson said. "It's tops in the country in sports and academics."

Jackson is currently leading her Hawks as they are undefeated and in the second round of the postseason. HJ fell in the state title game a year ago and has two state titles dating back to 1986 and 1989.

She's trying to leave her own legacy at the Southeast Texas school, however.

"I'm honestly trying to be great," she laughed. "I want to influence as many people as I can. I want to encourage young girls to try and do whatever comes to mind.

"Looking 10 years from now, I'd like to play some pro basketball and just be successful," she said.

She's well on her way.

...

Hardin Jefferson faces El Campo in the next round of the postseason as the Hawks are on a mission to close the deal with a state title.

HF is led by Jackson but has tremendous complementary parts in Molly Beavers, Rylee Wirth, and Kendall Sneed.

