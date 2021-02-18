VYPE Campus In-Depth: John Cooper School's BJ Feuerhelm

HOUSTON - The John Cooper School just had a season for the books.



The women's basketball team went an impressive 15-2 overall and 7-1 in Southwest Preparatory Conference play, which was good enough to claim the 2020 SPC South Zone Championship.

The Dragons were led by seniors Aalyssa Rogers (13.3 ppg/ 9.1 apg), Ajailah Ogiemwonyi (17.4 ppg/9.9 rpg) and sophomore Jorynn Ross (16.2 ppg/14.1 rpg).

The season was historic and VYPE Media's Joshua Koch was joined by coach BJ Feurerhelm to talk in-depth about the season that will not be soon forgotten.