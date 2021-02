United T-Wolves on the prowl for state respect; plus photo gallery

Beaumont United has been rolling under the direction of Tammy Walker-Brown

The Timberwolves are 17-0 this season and look like Class 5A contenders.

Leading the way in the backcourt are Cameron Dill, Taylynn Cooper and Princess Anderson. The trio is combining for nearly 40 points per game. Jazmyn Sostand and Takiera Broussard handle the inside.

Next up for United in the Region III bracket is Lamar Consolidated.