VYPE Campus Athlete Spotlight: Goose Creek Memorial's Sam Bradford

Goose Creek Memorial has made program history already, with a chance to make even more.

The Patriots are into the playoffs for only the third time in program history, thanks to a 21-3 overall record and going 14-2 in distirct play. The 88% win percentage is the highest in school history. The 14 district wins, also the most in program history.

A big factor to GCM's success this season has been the play of Sam Bradford. The junior led the team in every category averaging 18.3 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Of his rebounds, 7.6 of those came on the defensive end.

VYPE caught up with Bradford recently to get to know the Goose Creek Memorial standout a little bit better.



VYPE: You averaged a double-double this year. What attributed to that success?



Bradford:

"What attributed to that success is me getting better in the offseason working hard every day to be ready for the season knowing that it was a big season for me."

VYPE: What did you work on the most in your game this off-season to get better?



Bradford: "What I worked on the most was my ball handling, vertical, getting faster and really focusing on my jumper and getting stronger."

VYPE: How is the recruiting process going?

Bradford: "The recruiting process is going well. I have heard from TCU, ECU, Sam Houston, North Texas, UTSA, Hampton, Oral Roberts, TSU, University of Houston and more."

VYPE: What are your hobbies outside of basketball?



Bradford: "

All I know is basketball."

VYPE: What is your favorite hype song?

Bradford: "Ryte Night by NBAYoungboy"

VYPE: What is your dream car?

Bradford: "Bentley"

VYPE: What is your dream school?

Bradford:

"Auburn"



VYPE: What is your dream job?

Bradford: "NBA"

VYPE: What is your favorite social media app?

Bradford: "Instagram"

VYPE: What is a movie you've watched lately that you liked?

Bradford: "Hurricane Season"

VYPE: What show are you binge-watching?

Bradford: "All-American"



