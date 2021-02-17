Aldine ISD Feature: Alumni Spotlight

AARON GLENN HAS TAKEN THE NEXT STEP IN HIS CAREER.

The Nimitz High School grad was recently named the new Defensive Coordinator of the Detroit Lions after spending the last few years with the New Orleans Saints as a defensive backs coach.

"Aaron getting this opportunity is huge for a lot of reasons. One, I'm very happy for him and it shows the result of hard work and commitment," Aldine ISD Athletic Director Lakundre "Dre" Thompson said. "This opportunity also puts him closer to possibly becoming a head coach in the NFL. "Our athletes are aware of the struggles for black coaches to get their chance to become a coordinator or head coach in sports. To see this happen, with one from their district will inspire them to keep working hard towards their goal."

After Glenn's time at Nimitz, he attended Texas A&M, where he earned Southwest Conference Newcomer of the Year (1992) and was a two-time All-SWC Player (1992, 1993). In 1994, Glenn was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Jets. Glenn spent 15 years in the NFL playing for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints.

Before getting into coaching, he was a personnel scout for the Jets from 2012-2013. He then got into coaching in 2014 with the Cleveland Browns (assistant defensive backs coach) and then joined the New Orleans Saints in 2016. "I'm so proud of Aaron and all of his accomplishments," Klein Oak coach and brother Jason Glenn said. "He works so hard and that is a trait we received from our dad with raising and providing for 11 children. He has a blue-collar mentality with everything he puts his mind to! I love him and am so honored to call him my brother!"