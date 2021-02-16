Aldine ISD Feature: Impacting The Future

GROWING UP WATCHING CUAUHTÉMOC BLANCO PLAY FOR THE MEXICO NATIONAL TEAM INSPIRED OSVALDO LOPEZ. IT WAS EXCITING TO WATCH HIM. HE WAS HIS SPORTS HERO.

"When I scored when I was little, I would celebrate like him," Lopez said with a smile. "He was my idol growing up." That love of soccer that Blanco helped instill in Lopez flourished at the age of three when he started playing for his father Manuel's team. Lopez continued playing for that team up until last year, along with playing at MacArthur High School, where he enters his senior year.

The hard work has paid off for Lopez, who is committed to Texas Wesleyan University. "It means a lot because that's what I've been working for these four years," Lopez said. "Just trying to get that opportunity at the next level." Being a senior this year, Lopez is taking it all in. After how last year ended with the season being halted right before playoffs were set to begin, he is enjoying the little things. "I think this year I'm just looking to enjoy every moment and practice that I have with my teammates," he said. "Just make the most out of every game."

Once his playing days at Texas Wesleyan University are over, Lopez wants to give back. Pursuing a professional soccer career isn't at the forefront of the senior's mind as the spring season sets in. But rather to get his education and come back and be a teacher and coach.

More importantly to him is to have the impact on the next generation of students that his teachers have had on him. "Just seeing how my teachers impacted me, I thought I wanted to do that in someone's life," he said. "Help them see that there is a way out. I want to be able to impact other people's lives."