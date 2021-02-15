Aldine ISD Feature: The Mac Attack

WHEN DYLAN MACKEY STARTED PLAYING ORGANIZED SCHOOL BASKETBALL, HE COULDN' T EVEN DRIBBLE THE BALL.

Five years later, Mackey is one of the senior leaders for an Aldine Davis basketball team that made the playoffs in his final campaign. "I got started in the seventh grade. My brother always hooped so I wanted to try it out and I liked it, so I started hooping," Mackey said. "I've come extremely far, I couldn't even dribble. I couldn't do anything."

His junior season was a special one. In the 2019-2020 campaign, Dylan wasn't the only Mackey on the floor. He got the chance to play with older brother Darius, who is still in the area and comes and watches every single one of his little brother's games. Having that experience was a cool one, Dylan said, but he also took away some lessons from big brother that he's applied in his senior year including getting the team more involved.

"It feels good getting the guys involved and seeing them get theirs," he said. "Then getting mine later and just playing defense and hustling." Beyond basketball, Dylan dreams of going to college and becoming a mechanical engineer.