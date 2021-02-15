Aldine ISD Feature: La Capitana

AFTER A PANDEMIC-SHORTENED SEASON, JOSELYN ALFARO DIDN' T EXPECT MUCH.

The now-junior had just completed her second varsity season, having been on the roster since her freshman campaign. She led Aldine with 10 goals and five assists in 2020. Her sophomore performance was good enough for TASCO second-team, all-state honors as a forward.

"No, not at all, it was pretty shocking," Alfaro said about the honor. "It felt good because at the end of the day everything that I have done paid off. I want to keep going and [get first-team, all-state]." Alfaro was just one of three sophomore forwards selected in Region II-6A by TASCO for all-state honors.

As Aldine entered the 2021 season with hopes of the full slate including playoffs will be completed this spring, Alfaro got another unexpected honor – being voted one of the captains. "It is special because usually they only pick seniors," Alfaro said. "It was pretty cool." Entering this spring, Alfaro is already climbing in the record books being ranked No. 6 in all-time goals scored and No. 12 in career assists at Aldine.

Outside of soccer, Alfaro is all about trying new things. The Aldine High School junior has run cross country and even signed up to play golf this spring, which is a sport she has never tried. During quarantine, Alfaro got into painting and drawing. She also aspires to travel and maybe even try skydiving or bungee jumping one day.

But at the end of the day, soccer is her first love. She hopes she will get an opportunity one day to play at the next level. Maybe even at her dream school LSU. "I've been playing since I was four-years-old," she said. "I just love it."