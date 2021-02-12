Keller Lady Indians advance to the area round

After sealing the deal and finishing first in their district this season, the Keller Lady Indians punched another piece of their ticket in the 2021 Girls State Basketball Championships Playoffs ticket Thursday night with a 72-61 win over Boswell.

The win marked a bi-district championship title for the Lady Indians. Keller's basketball Twitter posted about the accomplishment:

A win over Boswell marked Keller's 20th win on the season improving to a 20-6 record (10-2 in district). The Lady Indians have outscored their opponents by over 450 points so far this season.