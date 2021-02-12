Aldine ISD Feature: Passing It On

BEING A SENIOR COMES WITH ITS RESPONSIBILITIES.

Heading into November, Eisenhower veteran Patrick Punch understood his role. A different mindset would be required, leading by example for a younger team. "You have to come in and work every day and you have to take your work ethic to another level," he said. "You just have to step everything up."

Playing varsity basketball is the only thing Punch has ever known at Eisenhower. Since he stepped on campus at IKE, Punch has been up with the big boys, which can be a daunting transitioning from middle school to high school hoops. "I got better as it went along," Punch said reflecting on that freshman campaign. "I had teammates and coaches to get me better and get me ready for it. I've seen a lot of development since then."

Punch has worked his way up in the accolades section since that first year. As a freshman, Punch didn't get a nod for all-district teams. As a sophomore, he was second-team, all-district. Then, as a junior, he was a first-teamer, which naturally made him eye the District MVP award this season.

Growing athletically on the floor is recognized by the awards. But what does not show up in the stat book is his growth in leadership over the years. "When I was younger, I watched the people ahead of me and seeing how they did things for the program," Punch said. "When they left and I moved up, I just carried on what they did."

Punch, who dreams of playing college basketball and getting a degree in sports management, has left his mark at IKE. And he hopes his lessons passed on to the current underclassmen will be passed on for years to come.