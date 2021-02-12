Aldine ISD Feature: A Precious Talent

WHEN PRECIOUS JACKSON SANDERS ARRIVED AT THE HIGH SCHOOL LEVEL, THE RAW TALENT WAS THERE.

Coaches saw it because they would put the incoming freshman on the varsity team at MacArthur High. She put in the work. The work by the back-to-back second-team, the all-district pick has paid off.

"The confidence I have now I didn't have my freshman year, including shooting and driving," she said. "My freshman year, the only thing I had was being in the paint. Now, coach can play me all over the court."

Jackson-Sanders was on pace for bigger awards in the 2019-2020 season before she broke her hand during a scrimmage. The broken hand would sideline her for the remainder of the season until a playoff tiebreaker game. Overcoming that adversity taught Jackson-Sanders many lessons that she has carried into her junior season. Which the goal for this year was to prove the doubters wrong. "This year, my goal was for us to be the best school in Aldine ISD," she said. "Be a better team than what people think."