Frisco Wakeland back-to-back district champs

With a big win over the Liberty Redhawks Tuesday night, the Frisco Wakeland Wolverines basketball team earned the UIL Class 5A- Region II District 9 championship title. The team took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the news with their fans:

With Wakeland's win, the Wolverines advanced to a 16-2 district record and sealed their district title. The Wolverines have a 21-3 record on the season after outscoring their opponents by over 430 points. The district title marks the second season in a row that the Wolverines have harnessed the title.