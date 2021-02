CFISD athletes sign letters of intent on National Signing Day 2021

Feb. 9, 2021—More than 65 CFISD athletes signed letters of intent to play collegiate athletics for colleges and universities on National Signing Day, Feb. 3.

"National Signing Day is always a great day for our school district," said Ray Zepeda, CFISD director of athletics. "It is always great to see student-athletes fulfill a lifelong goal and sign with a college or university to continue playing the sports that they love. We celebrate with our athletes, their families, and our coaches and recognize all of the hard work that it took to get to this day."

The following CFISD athletes signed or plan to sign letters of intent:

Bridgeland High School

Baseball

Liam Koleci, Blinn College; and

Kyle Dickey, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Girls' Basketball

Jessica Lynn, Harding University.

Boys' Cross Country

Jacob Grosch, New Mexico State University; and

Thomas Hughes, Concordia University.

Football

Brayden Amacker, Colorado School of Mines;

Kamren Amao, University of Texas-Permian Basin;

Chase Cable, Northwestern Oklahoma State University;

Roderick Gray, Southern Nazarene University;

Garrett Hurley, Benedictine College;

Oghenemine Imarah, University of Texas-Permian Basin;

Hunter Wallis, Angelo State University; and

Zachary Wilkinson, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Girls' Track

Eliana Lake, University of the Incarnate Word.

Cy-Fair High School

Football

Jaxson Chrest, Sam Houston State University;

Nick Chrest, Sam Houston State University;

Carter Cravens, Morehead State University;

Keith Ford, RPA College Prep;

Demitri Harris, Howard Payne University; and

LJ Johnson, Texas A&M University.

Cypress Creek High School

Volleyball

Katherine Betancourt, Texas Southern University; and

Payton Harris, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Cypress Falls High School

Football

Jaylan Walker, Blinn College.

Cypress Park High School

Football

Isaiah Robert Jackson, Cornell College.

Cypress Ranch High School

Football

Blane Channel, Trinity University;

David Ciers, Bethel College;

Rodrick Edwards, Bethel College;

Kashius McCray, Bethel College;

Robin Neely, Bethel College;

Jakobie Seabourn, Santa Barbara City College;

Edwin Smith, Kilgore College; and

Orlando Thibodeaux, Southwest Oklahoma State University.

Cypress Ridge High School

Football

Justin Austin Jr., Trinity Valley Community College;

Mark Benjamin, Kansas Wesleyan University;

Cole Burns, Kansas Wesleyan University;

Tristian Fletcher, Trinity Valley Community College;

Jaelon Maddon, Texas Wesleyan University; and

Will Walker III, Southern Arkansas University.

Boys' Track

Robert Griffin, University of Texas at Arlington.

Cypress Springs High School

Baseball

Bryce Crosby, Oklahoma Wesleyan University; and

Brandon Salazar, Texas A&M International University;

Girls' Basketball

Emari Sidney, University of the Southwest.

Football

Jonathan Galleno, McPherson College;

Joshua Hunter, Santa Barbara City College; and

Caleb Vergin, McPherson College.

Softball

Maya Barnes, Prairie View A&M University.

Girls' Track

Syriah Burks, Quincy University; and

Adajilsa Matos, Quincy University.

Cypress Woods High School

Baseball

Jackson Corrigan, Hendrix College; and

Austin Ford, McLennan Community College.

Football

Chris Agnew, University of Texas-Permian Basin.

Boys' Soccer

Tyler Dahl, University of Alabama at Birmingham; and

Korbin Purvis, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Girls' Soccer

Reagan Bourgeois, University of Nebraska-Omaha; and

Claire Martinez, LeTourneau University.

Boys' Swimming

Bryce Borak, McMurry State University; and

Munzer Kabbara, Texas A&M University.

Jersey Village High School

Football

Dionel Burrell, Hardin-Simmons University;

Alec Dalencour, Blinn College;

Mike Evans, University of Texas-Permian Basin; and

Andre Fields, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Tennis

Nitish Mohan, Texas A&M University-Texarkana.

Langham Creek High School

Baseball

Nicholas Garcia, Texas Lutheran University.

Football

AJ Owens, Lamar University.

Boys' Lacrosse

Anthony Caudillo, Southwestern University.

Boys' Soccer

Adrien Muhabuki, Hesston College; and

Girls' Soccer

Julia Murray, Southwestern University.