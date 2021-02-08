Strike 'Em: San Antonio's UIL Girls Soccer Top 10

We are full swing into Winter Soccer, and we are seeing a lot of great talent across the city! As several district matches have been played, we have updated our local top 10 rankings! Check it out Here!

San Antonio UIL Girls Soccer Top 10 (2/8):

1. Smithson Valley (Previously: 1) 11-0

2. Reagan (Previously: 2) 12-1-1

3. LEE (Previously: 4) 9-1-2

4. Brandeis (Previously: 3) 6-2-1

5. Johnson (Previously: NR) 6-1-3

6. Madison (Previously: 6) 8-2-2

7. Clemens (Previously: 9) 5-2-2

By Allison Ling

8. Clark (Previously: 7) 8-4-2

9. Boerne Champion (Previously: 8) 9-3

10. Alamo Heights (Previously: 5) 9-2-2

