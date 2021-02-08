LIVE UPDATES: Buccaneers extend lead over Chiefs in 3rd quarter, on verge of title

Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spikes the ball after scoring a 17 yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of work to do if they want to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t let up in the third quarter of Super Bowl LV, extending their lead over the Chiefs to 31-9 entering the fourth quarter.

Tampa Bay led 21-6 at halftime, Kansas City got points on its first drive of the second half, closing to within 21-9 on a 52-yard field goal by Butker with 11:26 left in the third quarter.

But Tampa Bay had an answer.

With ease, the Buccaneers drove 74 yards in six plays and took a 28-9 lead on a 27-yard touchdown run by Leonard Fournette with 7:45 remaining in the third quarter.

Tampa Bay then extended its lead to 31-9 with 2:46 left in the third on a 52-yard field goal by Ryan Succop.

The Chiefs opened the scoring with 5:10 left in the first quarter on a 49-yard field goal by Harrison Butker.

But Tampa Bay answered, driving 75 yards down the field and taking a 7-3 lead with 37 seconds left in the first quarter on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski.

In his 10th Super Bowl, it was the first time Brady led a touchdown drive in the first quarter in any of those previous Super Bowl appearances.

In the second quarter, Brady and Gronkowski hooked up again for a score.

After the Chiefs were offsides on a Tampa Bay field-goal attempt, which gave the Buccaneers a first down, Brady hit Gronkowski for a 17-yard touchdown pass with 6:05 remaining in the second quarter to give Tampa Bay a 14-3 lead.

The Chiefs answered with another field goal, cutting the Tampa Bay lead to 14-6 with 1:01 left in the second quarter on a 34-yard field goal by Butker.

Taking over with under a minute left in the half, Tampa Bay drove down the field and took a 21-6 lead with six seconds left in the first half on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Antonio Brown.