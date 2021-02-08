John Cooper School: Results from the Week of February 1

VARSITY SWIMMING

1/30 at SPC South Zone Championship at UH Campus Recreation Center

Boys 2nd place • Girls 4th place Dragon

Divers Take Take 1st and 2nd

SPC South Zone Champions:

Morgan Robson – 1m Diving – New SPC South Zone Record

Victor Guerrero – 200 Freestyle

Boys 200 Medley Relay – Zhi-Hahn See, Henry Shea, Victor Guerrero, Zac Winton

All SPC South Zone: All of the champions above plus:

Adelaide Herman – 2nd place 1m diving

Henry Shea – 2nd place 100 fly

Victor Guerrero – 2nd place 100 free

Boys 400 free Relay -

Caitlin Lanigan – 3rd place 50 free

Henry Shea – 3rd place 100 back

Top 8 finishes scoring points: All of the above plus:

Caitlin Lanigan – 4th place 100 fly

Zhi-Hahn See – 4th place 50 free and 4th place 100 Free

Kyleigh Jeter – 4th place 100 back and 8th place 200 IM

Zac Winton – 6th place 50 free and 6th place 100 breast

Nicholas Harris – 7th place 50 free and 8th place 100 free

Grey Mendenhall – 4th place 500 free

Kevin Werner – 6th place 200 Freestyle

Girls 200 Medley Relay – 6th place Caitlin Lanigan, Laney Shea, Katia Guerrero, Kyleigh Jeter

Girls 200 Free Relay – 7th place Victoria Davila, Megan Werner, Ellie Wang, and Katie Kovin

Girls 400 Free Relay – 4th place Caitlin Lanigan, Laney Shea, Kyleigh Jeter, Katia Guerrero

Boys 200 free Relay – 4th place Alexander Harris, Kevin Werner, Zac Winton, Nicholas Harris

Coach Sara Bany: As I look at how long the list is above, I want to extend a huge congratulations to everyone on the team. It has been such a hard year to come together as a team, but this weekend they did. Everyone was up cheering for their teammates, supporting each other throughout the meet. All day long our swimmers were finishing with season-best and career-best times, which is all you can ask at a championship meet. My seniors – Katia Guerrero, Nicholas Harris, Adelaide Herman and Zac Winton – have led the team by example all year and continued to do so this weekend as they capped off their Cooper swimming careers by swimming and diving at their best. Congratulations seniors on the fantastic season! PHOTOS:JCSherman.robson.jpg: JCS Divers senior Adelaide Herman and freshman Morgan Robson took second and first place respectively. Robson was not only SPC South Zone diving champion but she set an SPC South Zone record.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

2/2 vs. Houston Christian* • 73-41 L

2/5 at St. Andrew's* • 82-39 W

Season Record • 14-2 Conference Record • 6-1





Next up for Dragon Girls Basketball:

Feb. 11 vs St. John's*, 5:30 p.m.

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

2/2 vs. Houston Christian* • 93-47 L

2/5 at St. Andrew's* • canceled





Next up for Dragon Boys Basketball: Feb. 9 vs. Episcopal*, 5:30 p.m.Feb. 11 vs. St. John's, 7 p.m.

VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER

2/2 vs. Houston Christian* • 0-0 T

2/5 at St. Andrew's* • 3-0 W



Coach Amber Clevenger: This was a successful week for the girls soccer team. Tuesday's game against Houston Christian was one of the best games we've played all season and we ended up with a 0-0 tie against a tough opponent. It was an overall effort, and I was proud of the way the team performed. Brayden Schumann came up huge for us in goal, making some great saves to keep us in the game.

Last night's game in Austin against St. Andrews led us to our first SPC win of 3-0! It was great to see my team laughing and enjoying themselves. The first goal came off of a cross from Kaitlin Hinch, and Chloe Smith got onto the end of it with a one-touch finish on goal–one of the best goals of the whole season! Smith's goal with the assist from Hinch started us off, then Tamsin Prudencio tallied another goal for us unassisted. Finally, Kat Staebel finished the night off for us with a goal off an assist by Smith, who was on fire! It has been a long season, but this week has shown me the true progress that we've made and I'm proud of the girls.

Next up, we take on the top team in the South Zone, St. John's. It's not going to be easy, but as long as we step up to the challenge that's all I can ask!





Next up for Dragon Girls Soccer:

Feb. 11 vs. St. John's, 5 p.m.

VARSITY BOYS SOCCER

2/2 vs. Houston Christian* • 3-0 W

Goals by Will Young (2) and Miles Miller

2/5 at St. Andrew's* • 2-0 W

Goals by Miles Miller and Michael Black

Coach Bryan Sherman: The team played two good games this week. I am very proud of the effort and hopefully we can keep the momentum going to the final week of the season. Conference Record • 4-1

Next up for Dragon Boys Soccer:Feb. 9 vs. Episcopal*, 5 p.m.Feb. 11 vs. St. John's*, 7 p.m.

SPRING SPORTS

VARSITY GIRLS SOFTBALL

Next up for Dragon Girls Softball: Feb. 11 vs. Concordia Lutheran 6 p.m.

VARSITY BOYS BASEBALL

Next up for Dragon Boys Baseball: Feb. 11 vs. Second Baptist, 6:30 p.m.Feb. 12 at Lutheran South, 6:30 p.m.

*conference

Watch home Dragon varsity basketball and soccer games live at The John Cooper School YouTube Channel