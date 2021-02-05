Wakeland Lady Wolverines are on the hunt for district and state titles

After a season disrupted and almost three seasons removed from a UIL State Title, the Frisco Wakeland Lady Wolverines are on the hunt for the opportunity to tack another title to their belts.

With huge wins against non-district and district opponents like McKinney Boyd, Frisco Liberty, Frisco Heritage, Lebanon Trail, and more, Wakeland has posted a 7-1-3 overall record and a 5-1-3 district record. The Lady Wolverines currently sit at the No. 2 spot in their district- just behind Reedy.

"Last year didn't go as well as we had hoped," said junior Sophia Pehr in an interview earlier this season during the VYPE DFW Whatasnap photoshoot. "So, we used it as more of a transition year." Last year, Wakeland finished at No. 5 in district.

Senior Faith Bell added that a successful season would not only include being able to avoid another shutdown due to COVID and completing the season but "being first in district."

The Lady Wolverines' season is far from over as they continue on their quest. Their next game is Friday, February 5 against Frisco (5-4-3).