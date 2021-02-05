VYPE Campus Athlete Spotlight: FBCA's Cole reflects on year as TD Club of Houston finalist

Solomon Cole is just one of those gifted athletes.

In the fall he's a dynamic receiver for the football team, in the winter he hoops it up with the basketball team, which includes his younger brother Samuel this season, and in the spring he runs track.

But it was for his football prowess that he was recently honored.

After a senior season where Cole registered 1,084 yards and 13 touchdowns on just 68 catches, averaging 15.9 yards per catch, he was named a finalist for the 2020 Touchdown Club of Houston Private School Offensive Player of the Year.

VYPE caught up with Cole prior to the event.