Tom Brady, though the years: In pictures

Veteran quarterback Tom Brady has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl, set for this Sunday at the Bucs’ very own stadium.
The team will take on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
It will be the record 10th Super Bowl appearance for the 43-year-old Brady in his remarkable career. He went 6-3 in his first nine appearances.
We thought it would be fun to dig through the archives. How much has Brady changed over the years? Let’s take a look.
So, has he aged a ton, or not at all? That’s for you to decide.