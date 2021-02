If you want to be a girls' power soccer team in Southeast Texas, you have to come through the Lumberton Raiders.

The Raiders are back to their winning ways this year after going 19-2 in 2020 before COVID hit. Lumberton is undefeated right now and made school history just two years ago when they reached the State Semis.

The headliners are Mandi Boudreaux, Brooke Denison, Averie McFarland, Zoe Adkins, and Chaise Reagan.