Top DFW Hoops Games for 2/2/2021

It's Tuesday, and there's a bevvy of games going on across the landscape. We've got 9 boys and 9 girls games to highlight, including a number of matchups featuring teams ranked within our power rankings from last week.



The ranking associated with each team is the ranking we gave to them, and the records are according to MaxPreps.com



BOYS

#9 Lucas Lovejoy (16-3) vs. Prosper Rock Hill (15-4)

Richardson Pearce (14-9) vs. #5 Richardson (18-1)

#9 Waxahachie Life (15-5) vs. #5 Alvarado (15-2)

Fort Worth Western Hills (7-5) vs. Fort Worth Dunbar (9-6)

Prosper (12-8) vs. Allen (12-7)

Crandall (12-9) vs. Highland Park (12-4)

#2 Garland Christian (10-4) vs. #1 Red Oak Ovilla Christian (16-4)

Marcus (15-6) vs. Lewisville (13-9)

Frisco Memorial (13-9) vs. #6 Frisco Heritage (18-4)



GIRLS

Burleson Centennial (15-8) vs. #9 Burleson (15-7)

#5 McKinney North (19-4) vs. #2 Wylie East (22-3)

#4 Frisco Legacy Christian (16-6) vs #2 Fort Worth Christian (12-6)

Frisco Lone Star (17-4) vs. Frisco Liberty (15-7)

#2 South Grand Prairie (18-2) vs. Arlington Houston (13-6)

Dallas South Oak Cliff (13-8) vs. Dallas Adamson (11-4)

Rockwall (11-8) vs. #5 Mesquite Horn (20-4)

Keller Timber Creek (14-6) vs. Southlake Carroll (18-6)

Fort Worth Wyatt (20-3) vs. Saginaw (11-8)

