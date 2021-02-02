A New Tournament but for the Same Title

An unusual district ending to an already unusual season, but all teams are thankful they are still able to just continue playing basketball! As San Antonio's girls 6A District 28 closes out the regular season with a district tournament, we continue to see the ever evolving changes that have had to take place this season to just make it through with a "whatever it takes" mindset.

By Bradley Collier

With the brief basketball shut down from NEISD in December, teams had to adjust and make it work. Coach Selena Winbush from Reagan High School said she was mostly concerned with how the girls would handle that shutdown. "I continued to lead our team by thinking about the things that we could control and we focused on those," she said in regards to making sure her athletes were still diligent to stay in shape and find somewhere to get shots in.



Because of the brief shutdown, both rounds of district play were unable to be completed before the deadline. The district came up with a solution, and we will see the conclusion of that tournament take place this week! Coach Winbush is thankful for the opportunity to keep playing but mentions some of the pros and cons of the tournament style, "This tournament is stressful but at the same time gives us a playoff feel because it is a must win situation every game. We, like the other teams still playing, want the top spot so that we can be district champs and have the number one seed."

The Rattlers are undefeated in district so far as they come into the semi-finals tonight for the district tournament. The top four teams for the playoffs were solidified last week, and now these teams will compete for their rankings for playoff purposes. Reagan (9-0) will take on Brandeis (5-3) at 5:30 Tuesday night in Littleton Gym. Clark (8-1) will play Johnson (6-2) at 6pm Tuesday at Northside Gym.

