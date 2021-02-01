62ºF

John Paul II Lady Cards celebrate the class of 2021

Shana Willeford

Vype

With the end of their season drawing near, the John Paul II High School girls basketball team is amping up to celebrate their seniors on Monday, February 1.

The Lady Cardinals will be celebrating five seniors who have been a part of the program over the last few seasons. The seniors include guard Lexi Rivers, forward Angelina Attaway, forward Presley Auer, manager Manasa Srinivasa, and manager Jacqueline Stilwell.

The Lady Cardinals have posted a 10-6 record on the season with big wins over programs like Burleson Centennial, Dallas Christian, Carrollton Prince of Peace, Fort Worth Brewer, Trinity Christian, and more!

Tip-off for senior night is set for 6 pm against the Parish Episcopal Panthers.

