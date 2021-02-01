2020 VYPE DFW Football POYs

The longest Texas high school football season is long over, thus the shortest offseason is well underway. The coaching carousel is in full swing, those that haven't signed their letters of intent will do so soon and accolades are being handed out at all levels.
Including VYPE DFW.
Last week, we reached out to fans to decide who should be the 2020 VYPE DFW Players of the Year - at all positions. And did the fans ever turn out to support their players.
Across 11 different positions, more than 45,000 votes were cast - an average of 4,125 votes per position. So without further ado, here are the 2020 Players of the Year.
QUARTERBACK
Chris Lee, Azle - 54% of the vote
RUNNING BACKS
Tallyn Welborn, Sanger - 49% of the vote
BJ Phillips, Denton Guyer - 23% of the vote
TIGHT END
Kelsey Johnson, Red Oak - 51% of the vote
WIDE RECEIVERS
Raymond Gay, Jr., Red Oak - 81% of the vote
Isiah Stevens, Lewisville - 5% of the vote
OFFENSIVE LINE
Matthew Garcia, Denton - 81% of the vote
Trent Robinson, Lovejoy - 8% of the vote
Cameron Roach, Mesquite - 5% of the vote
Jacoby Jackson, Mansfield Summit - 2% of the vote
Sam Odelami, Lake Highlands - 2% of the vote
DEFENSIVE LINE
Syncere Massey, Cedar Hill - 79% of the vote
Tito Tejeda, Haltom - 6% of the vote
Chase Bunnel, Argyle - 5% of the vote
Courtlin Pumphrey, Fort Worth South Hills - 4% of the vote
LINEBACKERS
Payton Champan, Ennis - 84% of the vote
Jake Taylor, Sunnyvale - 5% of the vote
Morice Blackwell, Arlington Martin - 4% of the vote
CORNERBACKS
Brenden Gomez, Sunnyvale - 47% of the vote
Sylvester Lopez, Dallas Life Oak Cliff - 34% of the vote
SAFETIES
Chris Pritchett, Burleson - 58% of the vote
Nick Cole, Fort Worth All Saints - 20% of the vte
KICKER
Colby Sessums, Northwest Eaton - 78% of the vote
PUNTER
Zach Mundell, Arlington Martin - 26% of the vote