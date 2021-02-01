2020 VYPE DFW Football POYs

The longest Texas high school football season is long over, thus the shortest offseason is well underway. The coaching carousel is in full swing, those that haven't signed their letters of intent will do so soon and accolades are being handed out at all levels.

Including VYPE DFW.

Last week, we reached out to fans to decide who should be the 2020 VYPE DFW Players of the Year - at all positions. And did the fans ever turn out to support their players.

Across 11 different positions, more than 45,000 votes were cast - an average of 4,125 votes per position. So without further ado, here are the 2020 Players of the Year.

QUARTERBACK

Chris Lee, Azle - 54% of the vote

RUNNING BACKS

Tallyn Welborn, Sanger - 49% of the vote

BJ Phillips, Denton Guyer - 23% of the vote



TIGHT END

Kelsey Johnson, Red Oak - 51% of the vote

WIDE RECEIVERS

Raymond Gay, Jr., Red Oak - 81% of the vote

Isiah Stevens, Lewisville - 5% of the vote



OFFENSIVE LINE

Matthew Garcia, Denton - 81% of the vote

Trent Robinson, Lovejoy - 8% of the vote

Cameron Roach, Mesquite - 5% of the vote

Jacoby Jackson, Mansfield Summit - 2% of the vote

Sam Odelami, Lake Highlands - 2% of the vote

DEFENSIVE LINE





Syncere Massey, Cedar Hill - 79% of the vote

Tito Tejeda, Haltom - 6% of the vote

Chase Bunnel, Argyle - 5% of the vote

Courtlin Pumphrey, Fort Worth South Hills - 4% of the vote

LINEBACKERS

Payton Champan, Ennis - 84% of the vote

Jake Taylor, Sunnyvale - 5% of the vote

Morice Blackwell, Arlington Martin - 4% of the vote



CORNERBACKS

Brenden Gomez, Sunnyvale - 47% of the vote

Sylvester Lopez, Dallas Life Oak Cliff - 34% of the vote

SAFETIES

Chris Pritchett, Burleson - 58% of the vote

Nick Cole, Fort Worth All Saints - 20% of the vte

KICKER

Colby Sessums, Northwest Eaton - 78% of the vote

PUNTER

Zach Mundell, Arlington Martin - 26% of the vote