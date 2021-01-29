VYPE Campus Athlete Spotlight: John Cooper School's Jorynn Ross

HOUSTON - Every athlete has one of those games where everything seems to go right.



Jorynn Ross knows that feeling.

In a 77-30 victory over St. Stephen's Episcopal on January 15, Ross did something that no John Cooper School women's basketball player has ever accomplished - joined the 20-20 club, finishing with 20 points and 20 rebounds in the victory.

"The game for me was great," Ross, who listens to "Female Goat" by Lakeyah ft. City Girls before every game said. "I love away games because of the energy that you have to bring and because you have to work hard to prove yourself in a hostile environment."

Proving herself is something she has been doing all season as one of the Dragons' leading scorers.

Heading into this week, which John Cooper School entered at 12-1 overall and 4-0 in SPC play, Ross was averaging an impressive 16 points and 14 rebounds per game.

"Being one of the top scorers all year has made me feel accomplished," Ross said. "Without the hard work of my teammates and my dedication in the offseason, being a top scorer wouldn't have been possible. My off-season workouts consist of scoring in the paint as well as developing my mid-range game and ball handling."

Her and the Dragons' hot play continued on Tuesday night with a 54-38 victory over Kinkaid, where Ross dropped another 15 points.



With the win, John Cooper School has still only suffered one defeat all year, which is something they have learned from.

"The one loss that we had this year has been a great learning experience," Ross said. "Our coach has consistently told our team this year that, 'for years we have been the hunters and now we are the hunted'. This means we are finally being sought out by other great teams. So to lose to a great team allowed us to learn that we have to bring a 100% to the court every time because there is always a team trying to hunt us and take our spot."

What is even more impressive is that Ross is doing this as a sophomore.

"It's very important for me to have a season like this," she said. "This season has set a bar that I would like to surpass in my junior year."



John Cooper School coach BJ Feuerhelm added: "It is no surprise to see the success Jorynn is having this year. After her first year of high school ball, she was determined to become a difference-maker headed into her sophomore campaign. Her skill advancement and basketball IQ are things she has worked tirelessly at developing. Those, along with being an incredible student of the game and ultimate teammate, make her the dynamic and unique talent she is!"

Ross is still early in her career but is already thinking about the next level. The sophomore wants to attend a college with a great athletic program and one that supports academic goals. There isn't a "dream school" necessarily but wherever she ends up going it will be with a championship mindset.

Outside of basketball, Ross enjoys painting, crafting, reading, and self-care, such as hair, skin, and meditation.