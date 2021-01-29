This marks the fifth time Tampa will host a Super Bowl. What happened the previous years?

An aerial view from the Monster.com blimp shows Raymond James Stadium, the site of Super Bowl XXXV, in Tampa, Florida. DIGITAL IMAGE.Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons/Allsport

This year’s Super Bowl in Tampa will mark the fifth time the city has played host to the big event.

Here’s a look back at the previous four games.

Super Bowl XVIII (Jan. 22, 1984)

Coach Tom Flores of the Los Angeles Raiders is carried off the field after the team defeated Washington in Super Bowl XVIII on Jan. 22, 1984 at Tampa Stadium. The Raiders won the Super Bowl, 38-9. (Photo by Focus on Sport) (Getty Images)

In the first Super Bowl to be played in Tampa, the then-Los Angeles Raiders recorded a 38-9 blowout of Washington. The Raiders jumped out to a 21-3 lead by scoring touchdowns on special teams, defense and offense, and cruised from there. Running back Marcus Allen was named the MVP after rushing for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, including a highlight-reel 74-yard touchdown run in which he darted to his left, did a complete 360, then bolted up the middle of the field, all the way to the end zone.

Super Bowl XXV (Jan. 27, 1991)

Buffalo Bills kicker Scott Norwood, No. 11, watches as his potentially game-winning kick sails wide right in Super Bowl XXV, a 20-19 loss to the New York Giants on Jan. 27, 1991, at Tampa Stadium. (Photo by Don Larson) (Getty Images)

There was an intense security presence with this game taking place just 10 days after the Persian Gulf War started, and the pregame was highlighted by Whitney Houston’s epic rendition of the national anthem. The New York Giants then recorded one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history, knocking off the Buffalo Bills, 20-19. It remains the only Super Bowl game decided by one point and was the first of four straight Super Bowl losses by the Bills. Buffalo kicker Scott Norwood missed what would’ve been a 47-yard game-winning field goal in the final seconds. The Giants slowed down Buffalo’s high-powered offense by possessing the ball for more than 40 minutes of the game.

Super Bowl XXXV (Jan. 28, 2001)

Coach Brian Billick, Jim Nance and Ray Lewis during Super Bowl XXXV, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. (Photo by KMazur) (Getty Images)

The first Super Bowl to be played at Raymond James Stadium, the Baltimore Ravens and their historically dominant defense won the franchise’s first title with a 34-7 rout of the New York Giants. Baltimore jumped out to a 17-0 lead before a rarity occurred in the third quarter, when there were back-to-back kickoff returns for touchdowns. After the Giants got on the board with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Ron Dixon, the Ravens answered when Jermaine Lewis returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards for a score.

Super Bowl XLIII (Feb. 1, 2009)

Wide receiver Santonio Holmes, No. 10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers, holds up the Vince Lomardi Trophy after beating the Arizona Cardinals, 27-23, during Super Bowl XLIII on Feb. 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium. (Photo by Drew Hallowell) (Getty Images)

This was a matchup of a Super Bowl staple vs. a team making its first-ever appearance in the big game, as the Pittsburgh Steelers took on the Arizona Cardinals. Pittsburgh was heavily favored going in, and the Steelers took a 17-7 lead on a 100-yard interception return by James Harrison. But the Cardinals stunned many by rallying and taking a 23-20 lead with 2:37 remaining in the game on a 64-yard touchdown pass from Kurt Warner to Larry Fitzgerald.

However, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger drove his team 78 yards down the field and threw a game-winning, 6-yard touchdown pass to Santonio Holmes with 35 seconds left. Pittsburgh won 27-23 for its sixth Super Bowl title.