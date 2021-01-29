58ºF

SBS lineman Bryce Ganious wins TD Club of Houston Ironman Award

SBS lineman Bryce Ganious wins TD Club of Houston Ironman Award

To play both ways on a Texas high school football takes a very special player.

Second Baptist School's Bryce Ganious fits that bill.

The offensive and defensive lineman is a force on either side of the ball and will be just that at the next level as a Villanova-signee. On Wednesday, Ganious was named the Touchdown Club of Houston Private School Ironman Award Winner. The award goes to the best two-way player in the city of Houston at the private school level.

VYPE caught up with Ganious after the awards dinner.

