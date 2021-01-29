Domann reflects on HS career as a finalist for TD Club Ironman Award

Beau Domann stood proud on Wednesday night.

The senior rocking a red polka-dot bowtie accompanied with a full suit was all smiles as a finalist for the TD Club of Houston Ironman of the Year Award. Domann was also the lone representative from Concordia Lutheran High School.

Domann finished his final campaign with the Crusaders rushing for 506 yards and five scores. In his career, he finishes offensively with just over 800 yards rushing, another 466 yards receiving, and defensively with 40 tackles.

He played on both sides of the ball - hence the Ironman name of the award.

VYPE caught up with Beau prior to the Awards dinner to talk about being nominated, his season, and what's next for the Concordia Lutheran standout.