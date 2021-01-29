Cypress Park's AJ Ferguson first to reach 1,000 points

Jan. 28, 2021—Cypress Park High School senior AJ Ferguson reached a career and school milestone by being the first player in Cypress Park history to score 1,000 career points.

Ferguson scored his 1,000th point on Jan. 8 against Cypress Ranch High School. He was honored before the game against Cypress Springs High School on Jan. 15 and given a signed commemorative basketball. "It feels good to get this milestone. I couldn't do it by myself," said Ferguson. "I thank my past teammates and my teammates this year. It's good to set the goal for the kids coming up and give them a goal to reach."



In addition to 1,000 career points, Ferguson also holds numerous other school records including most points in a season, most blocks in a season, most assists in a game, and most rebounds in a game. The Tigers' (12-4) next game is set for Jan. 30 against Cypress Woods High School (13-2).