Consistency is key for South Oak Cliff basketball

After being knocked out of playoffs in the bi-district round to Dallas Wilson in the 2018-2019 season and a disrupted 2019-2020 season, the South Oak Cliff boys varsity basketball team has been consistent all season. The Bears have posted an 11-3 overall record with a 5-2 district record and currently sit in the No. 2 position in their district.

With one game left, South Oak Cliff basketball is showing its strength and consistency. Fans should expect a nice playoff push from the Bears. The Bears' consistency has played a key role in continuing a tradition of excellence for the basketball program.

"We're aiming for a state championship this year," said senior guard De'Juan Leffall in an interview earlier this season. "We're trying to bring back the title," responded fellow senior guard Antonio Patterson.

The Bears have one final regular-season game at home against Dallas Adamson on Tuesday, February 2. Tip-off is set for 6:30 pm.