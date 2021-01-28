VYPE Campus Athlete Spotlight: Goose Creek Memorial's Donald Coleman

Goose Creek Memorial men's basketball is rolling this season, sitting currently in third in district play at 7-2 with just a few weeks to go in the regular season.

One of the players that has been a key to the success of the Patriots has been Donald Coleman, who is second on the team in scoring at 13.3 points per game. He is also grabbing 4.8 boards per game.

VYPE recently caught up with the junior to learn more about him.

VYPE: Favorite Nickname and how did you get it?

Coleman: My favorite nickname is 2Cole (too cold) and I got it one day in the car when I and my family was deciding what to put on my middle school AAU team warmup shirt.

VYPE: Why do you wear the jersey number you do?



Coleman: The first jersey I've ever played in was 1, so I've stuck with it ever since but my high school does not have 1 so I got the closest thing to it with 11.



VYPE: What do you do when you all have an off night without a game?

Coleman: Normally when I have a day off I get a little strength or skill work in and then head back home and chill with the family or play a video game.

VYPE: Who is your biggest motivation?



Coleman: My biggest motivation is definitely my parents. My mom keeps me and my siblings grounded and she makes sure we know she's always there for us. My dad does the same but also I have shot thousands and thousands of shots and the one person that has been there every step of the way is my dad I really admire how hard they work.



VYPE: Favorite Hype song?

Coleman: Anything Lil Baby.



VYPE: if you played another sport what would it be?

Coleman: Football.



VYPE: Favorite social media app?

Coleman: Twitter.



VYPE: Favorite victory postgame meal?

Coleman: Seafood or BBQ

VYPE: Biggest lesson sports has taught you?

Coleman: To be the best at what you do you have to put in countless hours of work and you have to push past adversity.

VYPE: Dream car?



Coleman: Lamborghini