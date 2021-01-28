Red Oak: powering through district play

With only two games left to go in the regular season, the Red Oak Lady Hawks sit at the No. 1 spot in Region 2-5A District 14 basketball with an overall record of 19-5 and a district record of 9-1.

The reigning district champions were kicked out of playoffs last season by eventual state champs Frisco Liberty just before the state tournament in a close regional quarterfinal matchup. This season, Red Oak has put that behind them and continued to show their strength on the court.

The goal this season? "To go win state. Win it. Get our championship." Senior Aniyah Johnson said in an interview during the VYPE DFW WHATASNAP photoshoot earlier this season.

Red Oak is coming off of a tough, extremely close 33-32 loss against Midlothian. Their next game is Friday, January 29 against Joshua.