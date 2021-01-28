Forney Softball Season Preview

If there's something that fans of Forney Lady Jackrabbit softball know for certain it's that the Jackrabbits are good at what they do and poised while doing it. For over the last five seasons, Forney has reigned supreme as district champions. In the 2017-2018 season, the Lady Jackrabbits even brought home a state title.

Fans should expect no less this season for Forney softball. The team consistently shows their dedication to the game, to teamwork, to their community, and winning. Despite a season disrupted, the Lady Jackrabbits played with grit against both non-district and district opponents last season posting a 15-2 overall record.

This season should be no different as Forney gets underway with preseason workouts. The Jackrabbits' first non-district matchup is Saturday, January 30 at home against Waxahachie.

https://twitter.com/Forneysoftball/status/1350243379800637440