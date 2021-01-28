47ºF

DFW Hoops Power Rankings: January 28, 2021

Another week has passed in the Texas high school basketball season. Over that past week, we had some matchups featuring teams ranked in our Power Rankings, including a 1-vs-2 matchup in the girls 6A hoops.

As the playoffs drawer closer and closer, we have the latest set of rankings with a a couple new No. 1s across the area - DeSoto girls basketball supplanting Duncanville; Fort Worth Christian moving in the boys Private 5A No. 1 spot.

6A Power Rankings

6A Boys Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK
1 Duncanville (18-1) 1
2 North Crowley (20-1) 2
3 South Grand Prairie (14-0) 3
4 McKinney (20-2) 5
5 Richardson (16-1)6
6 Waxahachie (14-2) 4
7 Coppell (14-2) 7
8 Mansfield (15-3) 8
9 Byron Nelson (15-2) 9
10 Lake Highlands (13-6) UR

6A Girls Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK
1 DeSoto (19-1) 2
2 South Grand Prairie (16-2) 3
3 Ducanville (22-2) 1
4 Plano East (13-3) 6
5 Mesquite Horn (19-4)7
6 Plano (15-4)8
7 Allen (14-3) 4
8 Denton Guyer (15-5)9
9 Arlington Martin (17-4) 4
10 Mansfield (14-6) UR

5A Power Rankings

5A Boys Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK
1 Frisco Wakeland (18-2) 1
2 Mansfield Summit (16-2) 2
3 South Oak Cliff (11-3) 4
4 Mansfield Timberview (12-3) 5
5 Lancaster (19-4) 6
6 Frisco Heritage (17-4) 7
7 Denton Ryan (16-5) 8
8 Aledo (18-3) 3
9 Lucas Lovejoy (13-3) UR
10 McKinney North (16-4) 9

5A Girls Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK
1 Mansfield Legacy (21-1) 1
2 Wylie East (20-3) 3
3 Lake Dallas (19-4) 5
4 Princetone (19-4) 2
5 McKinney North (17-4) 7
6 Grapevine (18-4) 8
7 Red Oak (19-5) 4
8 Highland Park (17-6) 10
9 Burleson (15-6) 9
10 Frisco Memorial (16-5) 6

4A Power Rankings

4A Boys Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK
1 Argyle (18-1) 1
2 Dallas Carter (18-1) 2
3 Decatur (19-4) 3
4 Oak Cliff FFA (17-5) 4
5 Alvarado (14-2) 5
6 Midlothian Heritage (17-3) 6
7 Fort Worth YMLA (13-3) 8
8 Kaufman (11-4) 10
9 Waxahachie Life (15-4) 7
10 Anna (16-6) 9

4A Girls Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK
1 Sunnyvale (22-1) 1
2 Fort Worth Dunbar (18-2) 3
3 Decatur (18-3) 2
4 Dallas Pinkston (19-5) 5
5 Sanger (17-5) 7
6 Midlothian Heritage (17-4) 6
7 Melissa (18-5) 4
8 Terrell (13-7) 9
9 Dallas Lincoln (11-6) 10
10 Argyle (14-9) 8

3A Power Rankings

3A Boys Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK
1 Brock (19-2) 1
2 Dallas Madison (13-5) 2
3 Scurry-Rosser (7-2) 3
4 Ponder (12-8) 4
5 Grandview (10-9) 5

3A Girls Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK
1 Ponder (22-3) 1
2 Grandview (11-8) 2
3 Paradise (8-9) UR
4 Brock (9-9) 3
5 Scurry-Rosser (9-13) 4

Boys Private Rankings

6A/SPC Boys Power Rankings

RANK TEAM PREVIOUS RANK
1 Plano John Paul II (19-1) 1
2 Arlington Oakridge (12-3) 4
3 Addison Trinity (15-4) 2
4 Dallas St. Mark's (5-1) 3
5 Dallas Bishop Lynch (17-6) 5

5A Boys Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK
1 Fort Worth Christian (16-9) 3
2 Grapevine Faith (15-8) 2
3 McKinney Christian (20-6) 1
4 Dallas Christian (11-9) 5
5 Frisco Legacy (12-9) 4

4A Boys Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK
1 Arlington Grace Prep (16-1) 1
2 Arlington Pantego (14-9) 2
3 Willow Park Trinity (9-9) 3
4 Dallas Covenant (4-5) 4
5 Fort Worth Lake Country (9-11) 5

3A Boys Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK
1 Dallas Yavneh (3-0) 2
2 North Dallas Adventist (9-4) 3
3 Denton Calvary (7-5) 1
4 Watuaga Harvest (10-8) 4
5 Lucas Christian (4-6) 5

2A Boys Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK
1 Red Oak Ovilla (16-3) 1
2 Garland Christian (10-3) 2
3 Weatherford Christian (10-6) 3
4 Fort Worth Covenant Classical (7-6) 4

Girls Private Rankings

6A/SPC Girls Power Rankings

RANK TEAM PREVIOUS RANK
1 Argyle Liberty Christian (12-2) 1
2 Dallas Bishop Lynch (14-4) 2
3 Addison Trinity (14-7) 4
4 Plano John Paul II (10-5) 3
5 Plano Prestonwood (10-7) 5

5A Girls Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK
1 FW Southwest Christian (17-1) 1
2 Fort Worth Christian (12-5) 3
3 Dallas Christian (11-5) 4
4 Frisco Legacy (15-6) 2
5 FW All Saints (7-5)UR

