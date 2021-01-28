DFW Hoops Power Rankings: January 28, 2021

Another week has passed in the Texas high school basketball season. Over that past week, we had some matchups featuring teams ranked in our Power Rankings, including a 1-vs-2 matchup in the girls 6A hoops.
As the playoffs drawer closer and closer, we have the latest set of rankings with a a couple new No. 1s across the area - DeSoto girls basketball supplanting Duncanville; Fort Worth Christian moving in the boys Private 5A No. 1 spot.
6A Power Rankings
6A Boys Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Duncanville (18-1)
|1
|2
|North Crowley (20-1)
|2
|3
|South Grand Prairie (14-0)
|3
|4
|McKinney (20-2)
|5
|5
|Richardson (16-1)
|6
|6
|Waxahachie (14-2)
|4
|7
|Coppell (14-2)
|7
|8
|Mansfield (15-3)
|8
|9
|Byron Nelson (15-2)
|9
|10
|Lake Highlands (13-6)
|UR
*record based on MaxPreps.com
6A Girls Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|DeSoto (19-1)
|2
|2
|South Grand Prairie (16-2)
|3
|3
|Ducanville (22-2)
|1
|4
|Plano East (13-3)
|6
|5
|Mesquite Horn (19-4)
|7
|6
|Plano (15-4)
|8
|7
|Allen (14-3)
|4
|8
|Denton Guyer (15-5)
|9
|9
|Arlington Martin (17-4)
|4
|10
|Mansfield (14-6)
|UR
*record based on MaxPreps.com
5A Power Rankings
5A Boys Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Frisco Wakeland (18-2)
|1
|2
|Mansfield Summit (16-2)
|2
|3
|South Oak Cliff (11-3)
|4
|4
|Mansfield Timberview (12-3)
|5
|5
|Lancaster (19-4)
|6
|6
|Frisco Heritage (17-4)
|7
|7
|Denton Ryan (16-5)
|8
|8
|Aledo (18-3)
|3
|9
|Lucas Lovejoy (13-3)
|UR
|10
|McKinney North (16-4)
|9
*record based on MaxPreps.com
5A Girls Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Mansfield Legacy (21-1)
|1
|2
|Wylie East (20-3)
|3
|3
|Lake Dallas (19-4)
|5
|4
|Princetone (19-4)
|2
|5
|McKinney North (17-4)
|7
|6
|Grapevine (18-4)
|8
|7
|Red Oak (19-5)
|4
|8
|Highland Park (17-6)
|10
|9
|Burleson (15-6)
|9
|10
|Frisco Memorial (16-5)
|6
*record based on MaxPreps.com
4A Power Rankings
4A Boys Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Argyle (18-1)
|1
|2
|Dallas Carter (18-1)
|2
|3
|Decatur (19-4)
|3
|4
|Oak Cliff FFA (17-5)
|4
|5
|Alvarado (14-2)
|5
|6
|Midlothian Heritage (17-3)
|6
|7
|Fort Worth YMLA (13-3)
|8
|8
|Kaufman (11-4)
|10
|9
|Waxahachie Life (15-4)
|7
|10
|Anna (16-6)
|9
*record based on MaxPreps.com
4A Girls Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Sunnyvale (22-1)
|1
|2
|Fort Worth Dunbar (18-2)
|3
|3
|Decatur (18-3)
|2
|4
|Dallas Pinkston (19-5)
|5
|5
|Sanger (17-5)
|7
|6
|Midlothian Heritage (17-4)
|6
|7
|Melissa (18-5)
|4
|8
|Terrell (13-7)
|9
|9
|Dallas Lincoln (11-6)
|10
|10
|Argyle (14-9)
|8
*record based on MaxPreps.com
3A Power Rankings
3A Boys Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Brock (19-2)
|1
|2
|Dallas Madison (13-5)
|2
|3
|Scurry-Rosser (7-2)
|3
|4
|Ponder (12-8)
|4
|5
|Grandview (10-9)
|5
*record based on MaxPreps.com
3A Girls Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Ponder (22-3)
|1
|2
|Grandview (11-8)
|2
|3
|Paradise (8-9)
|UR
|4
|Brock (9-9)
|3
|5
|Scurry-Rosser (9-13)
|4
*record based on MaxPreps.com
Boys Private Rankings
6A/SPC Boys Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Plano John Paul II (19-1)
|1
|2
|Arlington Oakridge (12-3)
|4
|3
|Addison Trinity (15-4)
|2
|4
|Dallas St. Mark's (5-1)
|3
|5
|Dallas Bishop Lynch (17-6)
|5
*record based on TABC Hoops
5A Boys Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Fort Worth Christian (16-9)
|3
|2
|Grapevine Faith (15-8)
|2
|3
|McKinney Christian (20-6)
|1
|4
|Dallas Christian (11-9)
|5
|5
|Frisco Legacy (12-9)
|4
*record based on TABC Hoops
4A Boys Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Arlington Grace Prep (16-1)
|1
|2
|Arlington Pantego (14-9)
|2
|3
|Willow Park Trinity (9-9)
|3
|4
|Dallas Covenant (4-5)
|4
|5
|Fort Worth Lake Country (9-11)
|5
*record based on MaxPreps.com
3A Boys Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Dallas Yavneh (3-0)
|2
|2
|North Dallas Adventist (9-4)
|3
|3
|Denton Calvary (7-5)
|1
|4
|Watuaga Harvest (10-8)
|4
|5
|Lucas Christian (4-6)
|5
*record based on MaxPreps.com
2A Boys Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Red Oak Ovilla (16-3)
|1
|2
|Garland Christian (10-3)
|2
|3
|Weatherford Christian (10-6)
|3
|4
|Fort Worth Covenant Classical (7-6)
|4
*record based on MaxPreps.com
Girls Private Rankings
6A/SPC Girls Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Argyle Liberty Christian (12-2)
|1
|2
|Dallas Bishop Lynch (14-4)
|2
|3
|Addison Trinity (14-7)
|4
|4
|Plano John Paul II (10-5)
|3
|5
|Plano Prestonwood (10-7)
|5
*record based on MaxPreps.com
5A Girls Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|FW Southwest Christian (17-1)
|1
|2
|Fort Worth Christian (12-5)
|3
|3
|Dallas Christian (11-5)
|4
|4
|Frisco Legacy (15-6)
|2
|5
|FW All Saints (7-5)
|UR
*record based on MaxPreps.com