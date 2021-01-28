Denton Ryan's Dave Henigan wins Landry Coach of the Year Award

Late Thursday morning, Denton Ryan's head coach Dave Henigan took to twitter to announce a huge accomplishment- Henigan had won The Landry Award Coach of the Year 2020:

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FDaveHenigan%2Fstatus%2F1354837511902785549&widget=Tweet

Henigan just capped his seventh season at Ryan with a state title after defeating Cedar Park 59-14 on January 15 in the Class 5A Division I state championship game. The win marked a major moment for Ryan football who finished the 2019 season as state runner-up. The championship season marked the program's third state title and it's first in nearly two decades.

"I'm smart enough and humble enough to know it is not about me," said Henigan in an interview. "It's my name on that award, but the reality is that it's about a bunch of great kids and a bunch of great coaches who pour into those kids every day. I'm just the one who gets to accept the trophy."

Henigan has posted a 90-10 record in seven season with Denton Ryan. He has led Ryan to six-straight playoff appearances. In 2015, Henigan led Ryan to the fourth round of the Class 6A playoffs. In 2016, 2017, and 2018 Henigan led Ryan to the Class 5A Division I state semifinal match. In 2019 and 2020, Henigan led Ryan to the championship game.

"It's an honor for our staff and program to be associated with this award," said Henigan about the Landry Award.