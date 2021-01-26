VYPE Campus Spotlight: LSA's Modica verbals to Midland University

HOUSTON - Just call him Nikko.



The Lutheran South Academy senior is a force on the line playing either center on offense or defensive tackle on the other side of the ball. Recently, Modica committed to continue his academic and athletic career at Midland University.

VYPE caught up with the 6-foot-3, 280-pound lineman to learn more about the newest Warrior.

VYPE: Favorite Nickname and how did you get it?

Modica: Nikko because my dad called me that and it just stuck.



VYPE: Why do you wear the jersey number you do?

Modica: I wear 79 because it's the closest to a receiver number I can get. It makes me feel like an athlete.



VYPE: What do you do when you all have an off night without a game?

Modica: Go eat chipotle with the boys.

VYPE: Who is your biggest motivation?

Modica: My teammates because they bust their butt for me so I'm going to do it for them for.

VYPE: Favorite Hype song?

Modica: Love Story- Taylor swift

VYPE: If you played another sport what would it be?

Modica: Baseball

VYPE: Favorite social media app?

Modica: Twitter

VYPE: Favorite victory postgame meal?

Modica: Double western burger from Carl's Jr.

VYPE: Biggest lesson sports has taught you?

Modica: If you are gonna mess up, mess up going 100%.

VYPE: What is your dream car?

Modica: A blacked-out Ford Raptor