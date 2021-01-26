Top DFW Hoops Games for 1/26/2021

It's Tuesday, and there's a bevvy of games going on across the landscape. We've got 9 boys and 9 girls games to highlight, including a number of matchups featuring teams ranked within our power rankings from last week.



The ranking associated with each team is the ranking we gave to them, and the records are according to MaxPreps.com



BOYS

#7 Waxahachie Life (15-3) vs. #6 Midlothian Heritage (16-3)

#5 McKinney (19-2) vs. Denton Braswell (17-5)

Lovejoy (10-3) vs. #9 McKinney North (16-3)

#5 Dallas Christian (10-9) vs. #1 McKinney Christian (20-5)



Garland (11-2) vs. Garland Sachse (9-5)

Melissa (12-6) vs. Van Alstyne (12-8)

#2 Grapevine Faith (15-7) vs. #3 Fort Worth Christian (15-9)

Dallas Madison (12-5) vs. #5 Grandview (10-8)

Lake Highlands (12-6) vs. Dallas Jesuit (13-6)



GIRLS

#1 Mansfield Legacy (20-1) vs. Burleson Centennial (14-7)

#9 Burleson (15-5) vs. Mansfield Timberview (14-7)

#3 Wylie East (19-3) vs. #2 Princeton (19-3)

#3 South Grand Prairie (15-2) vs. #5 Arlington Martin (17-3)

Midlothian (12-4) vs. Red Oak (19-4)

#8 Plano (14-4) vs. #10 Lewisville (14-7)

Tyler Legacy (17-1) vs. #7 Mesquite Horn (18-4)

Wichita Falls Rider (19-2) vs. Azle (12-7)

North Crowley (9-4) vs. Fort Worth Boswell (12-5)

