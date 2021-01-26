Nolan Catholic Lady Vikings unscathed in the Governor's Cup

Over the weekend, Fort Worth Nolan Catholic's girls soccer traveled south to Georgetown, Texas to participate in the Governor's Cup hosted by Georgetown High School. The Lady Vikings were able to walk away from the tournament undefeated.

With a hat trick from senior forward Laci Earixson, the Lady Vikings were able to begin the tournament with a 3-1 win over Rouse on Thursday. Friday, the Lady Vikings took on Lake Travis. With an first half goal from Earixson, Nolan Catholic pulled off held Lake Travis to a draw. The third game of the tournament saw another Earixson hat trick as well as goals from freshman midfielder Seirra Padilla, junior forward Avery Pick, and junior forward Avery Hutka in a 6-0 win over A&M Consolidated High School.

Nolan Catholic will continue district play Thursday and Friday. The Lade Vikings remain in search of a Thursday night game, but are set to face All Saints on Friday.