IN FOCUS: ​Dickinson rolls past Clear Brook

Chomp... chomp.
The Dickinson Gators knocked off Clear Brook 40-36 to remain in second place in District 24-6A play last week. The two face each other this up coming week as the playoff crystal ball comes in clearer focus.
All photos by Andy Tolbert
